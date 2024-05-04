IMD warns of ‘high sea waves’ in Mumbai till Sunday; check safety advisory

BMC advises avoiding the Arabian Sea due to high tides expected till Sunday night. Waves to rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres. Fishermen were urged to be cautious.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday released a notice advising people to avoid entering the Arabian Sea due to expected high tides through Sunday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a “swell of surge waves" from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.

During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMC has additionally urged fishermen to be careful.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has instructed civic staff to work with the police, and beach security guards in the city have been tasked with preventing people from entering the sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Hindustan Times, the INCOIS said in its bulletin, “It is forecasted that the sea will be dominated by high energy swell waves in the nearshore region, and the low-lying areas may experience surges (gushing of seawater into these nearshore/beach areas) intermittently during 11:30 hours (IST) of 04-05-2024 to 23:30 hours (IST) of 05-05-2024 due to the combined effect of the high period (16-22 sec) swell waves, having 0.5 - 1.5 m height, especially during high tides and Spring Tide phases."

“Small vessels may ply nearshore with due caution. Boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other to avoid collision and damage. Operational/Recreational activities at the beach or near shore with due care," it said.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

