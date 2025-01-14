'Marco' movie's lead actor, Unni Mukundan, on Tuesday, stepped down as the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The Malayali actor wrote a long note on Instagram, stating that the ‘increased demands of work’ had been impacting his mental health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overwhelming. I now realize the importance of stepping back to focus on my own well-being and that of my family’s," wrote Unni Mukundan in his note on social media.

Unni Mukundan cites 'growing commitments' The Marco actor added that although he had always given his "best" while serving as the AMMA treasurer, he would no longer be able to fulfil his duties given the "growing commitments".

"I am deeply grateful for the trust and support I have received during my tenure, and I wish my successor every success in carrying forward the responsibilities of this role.

Thank you all for your understanding and continued support. Sincerely, Unni Mukundan," read the Marco lead actor's Instagram post.

In 2024, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) faced a wave of resignations from its office-bearers following a backlash over sexual abuse allegations made by women actors against several male professionals.

Numerous female actors publicly accused well-known figures in Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh, of sexual harassment. Even Mohanlal, the association's president at the time, stepped down in the wake of the allegations.