‘Impossible is nothing’: Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals weight loss secrets after losing 33 kg

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday shared his weight loss journey, which has seen him shed nearly 33 kilogrammes since August last year. Calling ‘disciplined diet’, ‘pranayam’, and ‘long walks' the main heroes of his weight transformation, the politician affirmed that “impossible is nothing. “

The former Indian cricketer said that his willpower, determination and discipline helped him achieve the physical fitness mark.

What is the secret behind Navjot Singh Sidhu's weight loss transformation? While sharing his ‘Before’ and ‘After’ weight loss photos on Instagram, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the achievement would not have been possible without “willpower, determination and discipline”. He also mentioned that pranayam played a major role in his weight loss journey.

Advertisement

“Before and after… have lost 33 kilograms in less than five months since August … it was all about willpower, determination, process and a disciplined diet facilitated by pranayam , weight training and long walks …. Impossible is nothing Guys - ‘ pehla sukh nirogi kaya,” read a post by Navjot Singh Sidhu in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Navjot Singh Sidhu's weight loss journey received positive response on social media. Several netizens praised the former cricketer and his efforts to advocate for a healthy living.

A few months ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu received backlash from the medical fraternity when he claimed that a strict diet helped his wife defeat stage 4 cancer. On November 21, Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, had been declared cancer-free, emphasising the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery.

Advertisement

His remark sparked warnings from several healthcare experts urging cancer patients to not delay or stop their treatment by unproven remedies.

Oncologists at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai warned that cancer patients should follow a proper and scientific treatment regimen.

After being questioned about his remark, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared another comment on social media. “I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. I have a doctor (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) at home. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process,” he said in a video message on X.