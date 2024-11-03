In their latest prank, the 'Even Out Twins' switched passports at an airport security line. The stunt raised eyebrows online, prompting a debate about its legality and the risks involved, despite some followers defending their humorous intent.

Internet-famous identical twins Marko and Niko Martinovic are popular on social media as "Even Out Twins" for their playful pranks involving switching places with each other to confuse their family, friends, or sometimes even strangers.

In their latest prank, the twins decided to push the limits of their prank a little further and switched their passports to see if they could go through a manual checkpoint at an airport.

Marko Martinovic shares a Threads channel with his twin brother Niko Martinovic.

The twins posted a video on their shared channel captioned: "Switching passports with my twin brother."

The video shows the twins in line for a security check. Just before their turn, they switch their Canadian passports.

Even to the twins' surprise, they were able to cross the checkpoint undetected.

Check viral video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Although several social media users found the video hilarious, many pointed out that switching passports is a federal crime and could land the influencer into jail for 14 years.

"If you are identical twins, it's not that easy to see the difference with just a glimpse," a user pointed out. Another added, "When you guys get to passport control, where you are fingerprinted, you should try this out."

“Just recorded yourself committing a crime," one user said.

Another added, “That’s illegal and not something that should be shown for clout."

"Nice. You've just committed two felonies," a user said, adding, "In both the U.S. and Canada. It comes with a maximum of 14 years in prison."

However, a few of the twins' followers defended the move saying it did not harm anyone and was “just for laugh".

“Damn! People are so sensitive. Just laugh sometimes. No one got hurt. And just maybe, they went through with the correct PP, and just pretend for the camera," a user said.