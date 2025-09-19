In China, public restrooms dispense toilet paper only after watching ads—Internet calls it ‘dystopian’

A new system in some public restrooms in China was slammed by the netizens after videos showed that toilet paper is being dispensed only if users first watch an advertisement.

According to The Metro, the dispensers require individuals to scan a QR code on their phone. After viewing a short commercial, a fixed amount of toilet paper is released. Those unwilling to wait can skip the ad by paying 0.5 RMB (about ₹5).

Authorities have described the initiative as a measure to curb wastage, following repeated instances of people taking away excessive toilet paper from public restrooms. However, many social media users have branded the idea “dystopian,” questioning its practicality and hygiene standards.

Critics pointed out that people without internet access, a charged phone, or spare change could be left stranded in urgent situations. Some argued that instead of saving resources, such systems risk causing embarrassment and inconvenience.

A user commented, “Bizarre models of control and monetization of everyday life have been increasingly tested in China in recent years, but what has now been introduced in some public toilets seems like a grotesque picture of the future.”

Another user commented, "So if you don't have your phone or CC - you could say you are "shit out of luck"?"

“Toilet paper in #China now requires watching ads. #Capitalism has entered the bathroom stall, dignity is no longer free, it’s sponsored,” another comment read on X.

The fourth user wrote, “A true glimpse of a futuristic, cashless society where even basic amenities come at a price!”

“These dystopian restrooms in China force users to watch an ad if they want toilet paper,” the fifth wrote.

This is not the first time China has experimented with strict measures to regulate restroom supplies. Back in 2017, facial recognition machines were installed at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven park to curb theft. The devices dispensed a limited amount of paper and imposed a nine-minute wait before allowing more to the same person.