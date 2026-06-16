'In front of Mahadev, everyone is equal': Woman's question on VIP darshan sparks debate online

A social media post questioning the concept of VIP darshan at temples has triggered a broader discussion online about equality, convenience and the role of paid access in religious spaces.

The debate began after an X user, Rutu, shared an experience from a visit to the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra. According to her post, a Telugu friend accompanying her suggested purchasing a ₹200 VIP Darshan pass to avoid the long queue. While the pass significantly reduced waiting time, the experience left her reflecting on whether devotees should be offered different levels of access to the same place of worship.

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A Question About Equality In Places Of Worship In her post, Rutu argued that all devotees visit temples seeking blessings from the same deity and therefore should be treated equally.

She pointed out that while some worshippers spend hours waiting in regular queues, others can shorten their wait by purchasing special passes. Although she acknowledged that temples require funds for maintenance and day-to-day operations, she questioned whether faith was gradually becoming commercialised.

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“In front of Mahadev, everyone is equal. Faith should not have a VIP lane,” she wrote.

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The post quickly gained traction, prompting users to share contrasting views on whether paid darshan facilities are justified.

Internet Divided Over VIP Darshan System While some users agreed with Rutu's concerns, others argued that special darshan passes serve practical purposes and offer devotees an optional convenience.

One user wrote, “Another way to see all this process is also exists that is we are so much eager to see our lords that we can’t wait and also we are ready to give dhan for it without having any moh maya for money.”

Another user pointed out that devotees are not required to purchase the pass.

“You could have very well chosen not to pay VIP ticket and stand in that long queue. This option is available for a mutual benefit,” the user wrote.

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Temple Management And Funding Discussed Several users viewed the issue through the lens of temple administration and revenue generation.

“Hindu Temples are being run by Government where there are several corrupt and egoistic people who want to head the management.

They have sold Temple access to Celebrities and Banks, the LOW tier VIP is sold to citizens,” one user commented.

Another argued that the additional fee should be seen as a contribution towards temple upkeep.

“Your donation is for the Time you saved in avoiding General que. Hope you can afford that Donation for the Maintenance and betterment of the Temple,” the user wrote.

Crowd Management Or Commercialisation? Others maintained that the practice is not necessarily about profit but rather an attempt to manage large crowds at popular religious sites.

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“Its not always about business, some time temple needs to organise crowd and this is one of the method to organise crowd.

If someone is capable to be in line paying some additional money and if we can separate this people’s then why not,” another user wrote.

The responses reflected a broader divide over how temples should balance accessibility, crowd management and financial sustainability.

A Wider Conversation Beyond One Temple The discussion around VIP darshan is not new, particularly at some of India's busiest temples where special entry passes are often offered to manage large numbers of visitors.

Rutu's post, however, struck a chord because it framed the issue around a simple question: should devotees who come seeking blessings from the same deity have different levels of access based on their ability or willingness to pay?

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As the debate continued online, users remained divided between those who viewed VIP darshan as a practical necessity and those who felt that places of worship should offer the same experience to all devotees, regardless of the queue they join.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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