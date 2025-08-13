In Jharkhand, woman accuses massage chair operator of filming her. Video sparks outrage

At Jharkhand’s Jasidih railway station, a disturbing incident has come to light involving a massage chair operator accused of secretly recording a woman while she used the facility. The incident has sparked outrage, especially after a video capturing part of the encounter was uploaded by Brut India and circulated widely on social media.

The video shows the woman confronting the massage chair operator about the secret filming. When the operator remained silent, a man accompanying the woman confronted and physically assaulted the operator. The woman then demanded that the operator summon the manager to address the matter.

Railway officials have reportedly taken cognisance of the incident, though it remains unclear if any formal action has been taken against the accused operator.

Under Indian law, filming a person in a public space is not illegal per se; however, misuse of such footage is punishable under the Information Technology Act, with penalties including up to three years imprisonment and/or a fine of ₹2 lakh.

The video shared by Brut India has ignited widespread public outrage, with netizens condemning the invasion of privacy and demanding strict accountability for those involved.

Watch the video here:

A user shared a similar instance, “People record me all the time without my consent, as I’m a foreigner in India. I always confront them on the spot and am ready for a fight. But I understand not every lady is ready to do that. She shouldn’t have to.”

Another user asked, “Why isn’t there a law against this?”

“The problem is technology reached every individual before education and basic civic sense,” the third user wrote.

“Privacy is a joke in our country,” the fourth wrote on Instagram.