Chillai Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period, began in Kashmir on Saturday, with Srinagar recording its coldest December night in five decades at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chillai Kalan's 40-day span is marked by the highest likelihood of snowfall and a significant drop in temperatures.

Minimum temperatures in other parts of the Valley also plunged well below freezing. As Kashmir is turned into a magical winter wonderland, here are some pictures from the ‘Paradise on Earth’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A pair of moorhen on a frozen Dal Lake on a cold winter morning, in Srinagar

According to repports, Srinagar reported the minus 8.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the meteorological department said.

shikara is seen parked on the banks of the frozen Dal Lake on a cold winter morning, in Srinagar as Chillai Kalan officially begins

The intense cold led to the freezing of several water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, and water supply lines in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley. Also Read | Holidays are here! Visit THESE 5 places to get best snowfall experience

Frozen surface parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar

Pahalgam, South Kashmir's tourist resort and also one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Partially frozen stream in Srinagar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mainly dry weather in Kashmir till December 26. There is, however, possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley on the intervening night of December 21-22, the IMD said.

Light snow over the higher reaches is also possible from the afternoon of December 27 to the forenoon of December 28.

A man rows a boat through the interiors of the Dal Lake on a cold winter morning, in Srinagar

The weather office has forecast a continuing cold wave at isolated locations over the next few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A vendor on the banks of partially-frozen Dal Lake on a cold winter morning

The weather is likely to be mainly dry on December 29-30 while light snowfall is expected in the higher reaches on the New Year's Eve, it said.

A boatman makes his way through partially frozen surface parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar

'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31 next year but the cold wave continues in the valley as it is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).