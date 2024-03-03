The pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, started on Friday, March 1. The festivities began as prominent guests graced the occasion including business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers arrived from around the world.

The guest list comprising around 1,200 people included pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani are going on in full swing in Gujarat. March 2 marked Day 2 of the event gala. Meanwhile, Day 1 festivities saw a special drone show followed by a performance by Rihanna and much more.

View Full Image Several prominent figures from around the world graced the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

View Full Image Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha at the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The three-day pre-wedding bash offers a glimpse of the grandeur expected at the July wedding. The guests will be served around 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan earlier performed at the pre-wedding celebration.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, “When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots."

“Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community," ANI quoted Anant's mother as saying.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Ambani family organised a grand feast for the community of 51,000 people living in nearby villages.

Pre-wedding: In pics

Meanwhile, several inside photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities are out. Let's have a look.

View Full Image Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in Jamnagar to attend a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (AFP)

View Full Image Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actress Deepika Padukone pose during pre-wedding celebrations. (via REUTERS)

View Full Image Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poses with the couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (via REUTERS)

View Full Image Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and Akash Ambani at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar on March 2. (AP)

View Full Image Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner and their daughter at Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant's pre-wedding festivities on March 1. (PTI)

View Full Image Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani pose with their eldest son Akash Ambani, daughter in law Shloka Mehta and grandson Prithvi Ambani during the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar on March 1. (ANI Pic Service )

View Full Image Mukesh Ambani, Isha Piramal, Rihanna, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchant on the stage during pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar on March 1, (via REUTERS)

View Full Image Here's a look at the grand festivities that took place the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar as the sky seems to be lit with wedding lights.

View Full Image Several prominent figures including actress Rani Mukerji graced the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

View Full Image Several prominent figures including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar graced the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

View Full Image Several prominent figures including badminton player Saina Nehwal graced the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

