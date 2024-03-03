The pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, started on Friday, March 1. The festivities began as prominent guests graced the occasion including business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers arrived from around the world.
The guest list comprising around 1,200 people included pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif.
The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani are going on in full swing in Gujarat. March 2 marked Day 2 of the event gala. Meanwhile, Day 1 festivities saw a special drone show followed by a performance by Rihanna and much more.
The three-day pre-wedding bash offers a glimpse of the grandeur expected at the July wedding. The guests will be served around 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan earlier performed at the pre-wedding celebration.
Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, “When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots."
“Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community," ANI quoted Anant's mother as saying.
Additionally, on Wednesday, the Ambani family organised a grand feast for the community of 51,000 people living in nearby villages.
Pre-wedding: In pics
Meanwhile, several inside photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities are out. Let's have a look.
