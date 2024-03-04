Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations : The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, began on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3.

The festivities began as prominent guests from around the world arrived at Gujarat's Jamnagar to grace the occasion. Guests included business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers.

The guest list comprised around 1,200 people including pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many more.

Day 1 festivities saw a special drone show followed by a performance by Rihanna at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex.

On day two of pre-wedding festivities, "A Walk on the Wildside" was organised that guided the guests to the Ambanis' animal rescue centre. This tour included a variety of local activities that blended entertainment with a touch of the wild.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan earlier performed at the pre-wedding celebration.

The guests were served around 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs. Arrangements were made for hairstylists and hairdressers to keep in line with the dress code. Additionally, the Ambani family organised a grand feast for the community of 51,000 people living in nearby villages.

Pre-wedding: In pics

At the celebratory event, images showcasing Anant's childhood moments with his family were projected on massive screens. Among the snapshots, the billionaire father was captured engaging in playful activities with his children, joyfully carrying them on his shoulders.

Moreover, on Day 3 guests first had a touch with nature during the event named, "Tusker Trails" where they explored Jamnagar's green expanses. These guests donned traditional Indian attire for the “Hashtakshar" ceremony later in the day.

Let's have a look at several inside photos and videos of celebrities and famous personalities from the pre-wedding festivities.

View Full Image Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani at the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on March 3. (PTI)

View Full Image John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, leaves after attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani on March 3. (REUTERS)

View Full Image Singer Shreya Ghoshal at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. (REUTERS)

View Full Image Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking with Bill Gates and Paula Hurd during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar on March 2. (via REUTERS)

View Full Image Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt posing for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations on March 2. (ANI)

View Full Image Bollywood actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive during the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and Abram Khan pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

View Full Image Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta cheering during the pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with daughter Radhika Merchant on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor in a jubilant mood during the pre-wedding celebrations on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform during the pre-wedding festivities on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Isha Ambani performs with her husband Anand Piramal during the pre-wedding celebrations on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the pre-wedding festivities on Saturday. (ANI)

View Full Image Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan along with actor Ram Charan perform during the pre-wedding festivities on Saturday. (ANI)

