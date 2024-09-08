In pics: From Salman Khan to Rekha- top Bollywood stars join Ganesh Utsav celebrations at Ambani residence, Antilia

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wowed attendees at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festival holds special significance this year as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their first festival as a married couple at their grand residence, Antilia.

Published8 Sep 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations 2024: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's family hosted a grand Ganesh Utsav celebration at their residence Antilia on Saturday, September 7.
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations 2024: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s family hosted a grand Ganesh Utsav celebration at their residence Antilia on Saturday, September 7.(Ashish Vaishnav)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations have begun with huge fervour across India. As the Ganesh festival has been celebrated with huge pomp and show in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Ambanis' residence, Antilia, to join the Ganesh Utsav celebration on Saturday. Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Sarah Ali Khan, and several other Bollywood celebrities were caught on camera at Antilia.

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were more special at Ambanis residence as the family welcomes Lord Ganesha with their newly extended family with Radhika Merchant. At their grand residence, Antilia, the Ambanis hosted a large pooja, which was joined by a host of high-profile guests, including top Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and other eminent personalities. Check the pictures of Bollywood celebrities who arrived at Antillia for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood celebrities at Ambanis residence | Pics

 

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_08_2024_000084B) *** Local Caption ***
Bollywood actress Sarah Ali Khan shared her photos from the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations at Antilia on Friday.
Bollywood diva Rekha also joined the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration at Ambani's residence Antilia.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Pandey, Sunil Shetty, Sidharth Kapoor, Kiara Advani, also arrived at Antilia for the Ganpati Utsav celebrations.

Celebrities at Antilia for Ganesh Utsav celebrations | Watch

The ten-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on Saturday, September 7, and will commence until Anantha Chaturdashi. Here are the videos of Bollywood celebrities joining the celebration at Antilia.

The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Lord Ganesha, fondly known as Bappa, is worshipped.

Devotees nationwide and even abroad place Bappa's idol at their homes during the festival and celebrate his arrival. At the end of the festival, devotees bid adieu to the god by immersing the idol.

