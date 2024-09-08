Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations have begun with huge fervour across India. As the Ganesh festival has been celebrated with huge pomp and show in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Ambanis' residence, Antilia, to join the Ganesh Utsav celebration on Saturday. Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Sarah Ali Khan, and several other Bollywood celebrities were caught on camera at Antilia.
This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were more special at Ambanis residence as the family welcomes Lord Ganesha with their newly extended family with Radhika Merchant. At their grand residence, Antilia, the Ambanis hosted a large pooja, which was joined by a host of high-profile guests, including top Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and other eminent personalities. Check the pictures of Bollywood celebrities who arrived at Antillia for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Several other Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Pandey, Sunil Shetty, Sidharth Kapoor, Kiara Advani, also arrived at Antilia for the Ganpati Utsav celebrations.
The ten-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on Saturday, September 7, and will commence until Anantha Chaturdashi. Here are the videos of Bollywood celebrities joining the celebration at Antilia.
The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Lord Ganesha, fondly known as Bappa, is worshipped.
Devotees nationwide and even abroad place Bappa's idol at their homes during the festival and celebrate his arrival. At the end of the festival, devotees bid adieu to the god by immersing the idol.
