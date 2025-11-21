In Pics | Mexico’s Fatima Bosch shines as she wins the Miss Universe 2025 title in a grand finale in Thailand

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has been crowned the new Miss Universe, taking the title at the 2025 pageant held in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, on November 21.

The 25-year-old celebrated her win on stage as the audience watched the end of what has been one of the most turbulent Miss Universe seasons in recent memory.

Glimpses from Mexico’s Fatima Bosch becoming Miss Universe in Thailand

View full Image Fatima Bosch has been crowned as Miss Universe 2025. ( Instagram )

View full Image Fátima, 25, has a following of 2.5 million on Instagram. Earlier in November, she made headlines when she walked out of a Miss Universe event after a pageant official publicly berated her in front of the other contestants. ( Instagram )

View full Image Miss Universe Fátima dazzled in a glittering bright red evening gown, paired perfectly with simple, elegant earrings. ( Instagram )

View full Image Miss Universe Fátima Bosch shared a sweet Instagram selfie wearing her stunning crown. ( Instagram )

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe, with Miss Thailand securing the runner-up title.

This year’s Miss Universe ceremony took place in Thailand, with Puerto Rico revealed as the host for next year’s edition.

When Fatima Bosch walked out of the competition

The event ran into several major problems from the start. First, there were claims that one contestant was not treated fairly and her intelligence was questioned. This upset many participants and led to some of them walking out in protest.

The tension continued to build until the end, when the host became emotional and broke down in tears, bringing the difficult and dramatic situation into full view.

Bosch’s victorious night came after weeks of headline-making controversy. Earlier in November, she walked out of an official pageant event after a Thai official publicly scolded her in front of dozens of fellow contestants.

The official also reportedly warned that contestants who supported Bosch could face disqualification, a moment that quickly spread across the internet and divided pageant fans.

Meet the top 5 finalists

View full Image The top five contestants (L-R) included Miss Ivory Coast Olivia Yace, Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, Miss Venezuela Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser, Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh pose during the final competition of the 2025 Miss Universe pageant. ( AFP )

This year’s finalists included contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d’Ivoire. Notably, Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal served on the judging panel for the 2025 pageant.

View full Image Miss Universe Fatima Bosch celebrating the win with her fellow contestants. ( Instagram )

Shortly after being crowned Miss Universe 2025, Fátima Bosch was visibly emotional as the moment sank in. Surrounded by fellow contestants, she received warm hugs, cheers and applause from those who had supported her throughout the competition.

View full Image In one of the previous stages, Fatima honoured her country Mexico in this gorgeous ensemble. ( Instagram )

Earlier, Fatima said that she felt honoured to present a piece of Mexico’s soul to the world during the earlier stage of the competition, where contestants had to showcase something true to their country.