In Pics | Mexico’s Fatima Bosch shines as she wins the Miss Universe 2025 title in a grand finale in Thailand

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has been crowned the new Miss Universe, taking the title at the 2025 pageant held in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, on November 21.
The 25-year-old celebrated her win on stage as the audience watched the end of what has been one of the most turbulent Miss Universe seasons in recent memory.
This year’s Miss Universe ceremony took place in Thailand, with Puerto Rico revealed as the host for next year’s edition.
The event ran into several major problems from the start. First, there were claims that one contestant was not treated fairly and her intelligence was questioned. This upset many participants and led to some of them walking out in protest.
The tension continued to build until the end, when the host became emotional and broke down in tears, bringing the difficult and dramatic situation into full view.
Bosch’s victorious night came after weeks of headline-making controversy. Earlier in November, she walked out of an official pageant event after a Thai official publicly scolded her in front of dozens of fellow contestants.
The official also reportedly warned that contestants who supported Bosch could face disqualification, a moment that quickly spread across the internet and divided pageant fans.
This year’s finalists included contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d’Ivoire. Notably, Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal served on the judging panel for the 2025 pageant.
Shortly after being crowned Miss Universe 2025, Fátima Bosch was visibly emotional as the moment sank in. Surrounded by fellow contestants, she received warm hugs, cheers and applause from those who had supported her throughout the competition.
Earlier, Fatima said that she felt honoured to present a piece of Mexico’s soul to the world during the earlier stage of the competition, where contestants had to showcase something true to their country.
Her costume, inspired by Xochiquétzal — the goddess of love, flowers and creation — was designed to reflect Mexico’s light, strength and deep cultural roots. She also thanked designer Fernando Ortiz for his creativity and flawless craftsmanship, expressing how proud she was to wear something so majestic.
