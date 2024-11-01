Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  In San Francisco, Indian-origin CEO dresses up as Mark Zuckerberg for Halloween. Check what the Facebook founder wore

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Silicon Valley's Halloween celebration featured tech CEOs in stylish costumes. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, gained social media buzz by dressing as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Aravind Srinivas dressed as Mark Zuckerberg for Halloween

As San Francisco's Silicon Valley made the best out of Halloween holiday, CEOs and founders of some of the world’s leading tech companies were seen in their stylish bests, while some took the spooky festival a notch-up with crazy costumes.

But the one CEO who caught the attention of social media users was Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI. Srinivas came dressed to the Halloween party dressed as a fellow Silicon Valley CEO and Facebook founder - Mark Zuckerberg.

