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In sultry Delhi summer, I want to host dinner for my friends but don’t want to cook: I asked ChatGPT for help

In hot Delhi, a dinner host seeks a refreshing, low-effort summer menu for 8, using seasonal Indian produce. ChatGPT helps with a detailed planning.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Jun 2026, 08:51 AM IST
In sultry Delhi summer, I want to host dinner for my friends but don’t want to cook: I asked ChatGPT for help
In sultry Delhi summer, I want to host dinner for my friends but don’t want to cook: I asked ChatGPT for help(ChatGPT)
AI Quick Read

It is really hot in Delhi. I want to host dinner for my friends, but I don’t want to cook. I asked ChatGPT to give me a full summer spread using seasonal Indian produce.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I live in Delhi, and the temperature is going beyond 40°C. I’m hosting a dinner for 8 people at home, but I do not want to cook. I want the evening to feel refreshing, elegant, summer-appropriate, and low-stress, rather than heavy, oily or exhausting.

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Help me design a complete heatwave-friendly Indian summer dinner spread that can be assembled through ordering, light plating, local sourcing or minimal preparation.

Please assume:

  • Dinner for 8 adults
  • Delhi summer conditions (extreme heat)
  • Indoor hosting

I want guests to feel comfortable, hydrated and not sleepy afterwards. I do not want a restaurant banquet feeling. I prefer seasonal Indian produce.

I want a thoughtful menu designed specifically around:

  • Hot weather physiology
  • Hydration
  • Appetite in extreme heat
  • Digestion
  • Indian seasonal eating patterns
  • Social hosting comfort

Then design a complete dinner spread.

Design:

  • Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options
  • Finger food
  • Heat-friendly snacks
  • Refreshing plated options

Avoid:

  • Deep-fried overload
  • Greasy appetisers
  • Overly spicy food

Build a full summer dinner menu:

  • One premium version
  • One practical version
  • One vegetarian-heavy version

Then build:

Option 1: 5,000–8,000 practical spread

Option 2: 10,000–15,000 comfortable spread

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Option 3: 20,000+ premium summer dinner

Include:

  • Estimated quantities
  • Leftovers planning
  • Shopping checklist
  • Backup plan if delivery runs late

Give me a climate-aware, low-effort, aesthetically pleasing and genuinely enjoyable Delhi summer dinner plan for 8 people without cooking.

ChatGPT’s Response

At 40°C, your real enemy is not hunger; it is thermal fatigue. In extreme heat, appetites drop, and digestion slows. Your guests' alcohol tolerance falls, sugar feels heavier and hydration matters more than richness. A successful summer dinner leaves people saying, "That felt effortless." Not, "I need to lie down."

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Surprisingly, very cold food does not always cool people down best. Moderately chilled, water-rich, lightly acidic food feels more refreshing. Indian summer eating evolved around exactly this logic: curd, chaas, fruit, herbs and lighter proteins. Your menu should feel layered but never heavy.

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Arrival

Do not serve food the moment guests walk in. Start with drinks. Offer three options: a jaljeera highball in tall glasses with mint, lightly salted aam panna with less sugar, and chilled masala chaas.

Skip packaged juices, sugary mojitos, and cola entirely. If serving alcohol, choose white wine or crisp beer. Avoid whisky-heavy hosting. Set up two glass dispensers: one with cucumber, mint, and lime; another with orange and basil. Use tall, clear glassware throughout.

Starters

Keep starters to four items total. Good choices include grilled paneer skewers, watermelon-feta-mint salad, chicken tikka, and hummus with lavash.

Assemble salads at home. Avoid delivery for chaat, fried snacks, or tempura. Plan for twelve to fourteen bites per person.

Main Course

For a practical 5,000–8,000 spread, serve phulkas or roomali, lemon rice, grilled chicken, light-gravy paneer, cucumber raita, and a simple onion-cucumber salad. Lighter oil means easier digestion for everyone.

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A comfortable 10,000–15,000 menu blends Indian and Mediterranean flavours. Offer lavash alongside roomali, herbed rice, grilled fish, grilled chicken, a vegetable tagine, and labneh with mint yoghurt. It feels elegant without any heaviness.

At the 20,000-plus premium level, go modern Indian. Serve saffron pulao, tandoori prawns, charcoal chicken, malai broccoli, burrata, and a fruit salad. This delivers restaurant quality without buffet fatigue.

Dessert

Apply the heatwave rule: serve only one dessert. The best options, in order, are mango shrikhand, frozen yoghurt, mishti doi, kulfi slices, and a fruit platter.

Frozen yoghurt with fruit is most likely to get finished. Heavy cakes will not. Keep portions between 70 and 90 ml per guest.

Hosting Logistics

Order desserts by 3 PM, drinks by 4 PM, and mains by 6:30 PM. Chill your plates by 7 PM. Keep drinks, dessert, and salads refrigerated. Leave bread and dry starters outside. Serve in sequence: drinks, starters, mains and dessert. Never all at once.

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Set the room temperature to 24-25°C. Use warm lamps, not bright overhead lighting. Play soft Bollywood unplugged, light jazz, or instrumental music. Avoid party playlists entirely.

Order 15-20% less than your instinct suggests. Summer appetites genuinely shrink.

Are you hosting to impress, or to create an evening that people enjoy? Guests rarely remember the third starter. They remember cold drinks, comfortable seating, good conversation, and leaving without feeling exhausted. That is successful summer hosting.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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