Income Tax Errors: ‘In schools they dont teach is…,’ How Mallika Dua was fined ₹8 lakh for ‘financial illiteracy’

  • During the interview, Dua she spoke about her college days and the courses she opted for; how she wanted to become an astronaut as a kid

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
First Published05:44 PM IST
Mallika Dua was speaking with host Sahiba Bali as she appeared for first episode of Zerodha's Girl Boss podcast.
Mallika Dua was speaking with host Sahiba Bali as she appeared for first episode of Zerodha’s Girl Boss podcast.

Mallika Dua recently talked about how she was once fined 8 lakh for her lack of financial literacy and not hiring an experienced chartered accountant. The artist was speaking with host Sahiba Bali as she appeared for first episode of Zerodha's Girl Boss podcast. During the talk, she opened up about a range of topics from financial literacy to her childhood.

Zero1 by Zerodha shared the snippet of the video on its Instagram page and captioned as “Mallika spills the beans on her 8 lac penalty shocker, viral videos, negotiation skills, corporate life, pay parity and so much more,” reads the post's caption.

During the interview, Dua she spoke about her college days and the courses she opted for; how she wanted to become an astronaut as a kid. She also spoke about family’s financial situation while growing up. The full video has been posted on youtube.

 

Since being posted, the video has collected over 3.5 lakh views. The share had further accumulated more than 8,877 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

Had she taken commerce then she wouldn't be so “financially illiterate”.Just come and blame schools for every stupid thing you have done..

Taxes are basic- you are grown up, atleast you should know some basic stuff, one said

Being financially illiterate and blaming on school education. Wow, another added

Meanwhile, Founder of production house DING Infinity, Tanveer B, reacted to the share and wrote, “They waste time teaching us trigonometry. I have no idea where to use that. I’m now writing a script around it. About a man who goes crazy, trying to figure out the purpose of trigonometry in life.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsIncome Tax Errors: ‘In schools they dont teach is…,’ How Mallika Dua was fined ₹8 lakh for ‘financial illiteracy’

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

442.15
10:27 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-11.95 (-2.63%)

Tata Steel

172.55
10:25 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-3.15 (-1.79%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

155.60
10:28 AM | 26 JUN 2024
6.8 (4.57%)

Indus Towers

356.15
10:29 AM | 26 JUN 2024
11.85 (3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,766.90
10:26 AM | 26 JUN 2024
148.75 (9.19%)

Raymond

3,020.90
09:59 AM | 26 JUN 2024
242.3 (8.72%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,088.40
10:28 AM | 26 JUN 2024
141.45 (7.27%)

IIFL Finance

492.90
10:25 AM | 26 JUN 2024
31.2 (6.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue