Mallika Dua recently talked about how she was once fined ₹8 lakh for her lack of financial literacy and not hiring an experienced chartered accountant. The artist was speaking with host Sahiba Bali as she appeared for first episode of Zerodha's Girl Boss podcast. During the talk, she opened up about a range of topics from financial literacy to her childhood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zero1 by Zerodha shared the snippet of the video on its Instagram page and captioned as “Mallika spills the beans on her 8 lac penalty shocker, viral videos, negotiation skills, corporate life, pay parity and so much more," reads the post's caption.

During the interview, Dua she spoke about her college days and the courses she opted for; how she wanted to become an astronaut as a kid. She also spoke about family’s financial situation while growing up. The full video has been posted on youtube. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since being posted, the video has collected over 3.5 lakh views. The share had further accumulated more than 8,877 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

Had she taken commerce then she wouldn't be so “financially illiterate".Just come and blame schools for every stupid thing you have done.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taxes are basic- you are grown up, atleast you should know some basic stuff, one said

Being financially illiterate and blaming on school education. Wow, another added

Meanwhile, Founder of production house DING Infinity, Tanveer B, reacted to the share and wrote, “They waste time teaching us trigonometry. I have no idea where to use that. I’m now writing a script around it. About a man who goes crazy, trying to figure out the purpose of trigonometry in life." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!