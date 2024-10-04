‘Incredible, Unique, Indian’: Anand Mahindra is all praises for PhD scholar selling chicken in Chennai | Watch video

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra reshared a viral video of an American vlogger featuring a Chennai vendor on Friday. Highlighting the most captivating moment from the video, Mahindra, shared how the Chennai vendor Rayan, who was also a PhD scholar, “proudly showed the vlogger online research papers he had authored.”

The video by an American vlogger discovering a PhD candidate running a food stall part-time went viral on social media a few months ago. The vendor received huge applause on social media for pursuing his higher studies parallel to his work.

The Chairperson of Indian auto major, Mahindra and Mahindra, admired the spirit of the vendor and called him an “Incredible. Unique. Indian”

“What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone & the vlogger thinks he’s going to show him social media mentions of his stall—but instead, he proudly shows him online the research papers he has authored,” wrote Anand Mahindra in his social media post while sharing the video.

“That moment shows the real beauty of India—hard work, humility, and intelligence all together. A person doing important research but still running a food stall with pride. It’s a reminder that success isn’t just about big titles, but about doing everything with passion,” commented a user on the post.

“This story showcases the incredible resilience of Indians. A PhD candidate running a food stall part-time and proudly sharing his research instead of social media praise speaks volumes about dedication. Truly embodies the spirit of hard work and excellence [sic],” read another comment on the post.

“A short story of struggle & zeal to achieve the goal [sic]”

“Absolutely, it's a powerful reminder of the depth and diversity of talent in India. Truly inspiring [sic]”