'Incredibly disrespectful’: Vlogger slams passengers for leaving cabin dirty on Bangkok-India flight

A travel vlogger has sparked a strong reaction online after sharing her experience on a flight from Bangkok to India. She highlighted the untidy condition of the cabin, raising concerns about cleanliness and basic manners during travel.

Sandhya Majji posted a video on Instagram showing seats covered with rubbish. The clip, captioned “Bangkok to India flight,” shows wrappers, tissues, and other waste left behind by passengers. She described the situation as “shameful” and questioned why people do not clean up after themselves.

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Raises questions on responsibility She wrote, “Isn’t it the responsibility of parents to either control their kids or clean up after them?” She added that this was not an isolated incident. “I see trash left behind on flights all the time, even by adults, especially on flights full of Indians,” she said.

The vlogger compared the cabin’s condition to “being in a government bus in a village in India,” while stressing that such behaviour is unacceptable anywhere.

Impact on airline operations Majji also explained how such behaviour can affect airline schedules. She noted that when passengers leave the cabin dirty, it takes extra time for crew members to clean before the next journey.

“These kinds of actions also lead to flight delays, because the flight attendants have to make sure the aircraft is clean before the next takeoff,” she said.

Unhygienic washroom experience She also recalled a separate incident involving a dirty aircraft washroom. According to her, the condition was extremely unhygienic. “Once, I saw a toilet where a man had peed all over the floor, with tissues scattered everywhere, it was completely wet and filthy. A flight attendant had to clean it with her hands. I felt so sorry for her,” she said.

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She described such behaviour as “incredibly disrespectful,” particularly towards airline staff.

Mixed reactions online Her post quickly gained attention, with many users sharing their views. While some agreed with her and criticised such habits, others reflected on how behaviour during travel shapes perceptions of the country.

A user wrote, “Indians behave like this everywhere in the world even in their own country.”

Another said, “Indians are the biggest challenge for India’s growth.”

A third person shared, “On my last flight from Delhi to London a lady had changed her babies diaper and thrown it under the seat. The rest of the plane looked worse than your video.”

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