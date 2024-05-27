The public statement from Kate Middleton and Prince William comes while the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have issued a public statement about an incident that has made them "incredibly sad". The Prince and the Princess of Wales have shared their thoughts on social media from their official handle @KensingtonRoyal.

“Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family," they wrote while signing the tweet with “W & C" for William and Catherine.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'closer ties' with two royal family members leave Kate Middleton, William 'concerned' Their post is about a pilot's death due to a Spitfire plane crash in a field near an RAF station in Lincolnshire. The crash happened near Langrick Road in Coningsby just before 5:50 PM (Indian time) on May 25.

The plane, from World War II, was part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. Officials stated that a full investigation would be conducted. However, they have refused to speculate what caused the crash.

Kate and William are among many who have paid tribute to the deceased pilot, whose name is yet to be made public.

Also Read: Prince William-Kate Middleton are 'terrified' about Harry-Meghan Markle's trips abroad; here's why "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today. The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time," the BBC quoted the RAF statement as reading.

Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment The message from Kate and William comes while the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment. As per an earlier report, Kate Middleton is likely not to make public appearances in 2024.

The Daily Beast reported, citing sources, that Kate might not resume public duties for a long time and could stay out of the public eye all year. A friend of Kate and William also told the publication that her priority was to avoid stress and focus on her health.

