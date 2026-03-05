IND vs ENG: Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt- List of celebs at Wankhede

The high-stakes T20 World Cup semi-final between India national cricket team and England cricket team at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday turned into a star-studded spectacle, with several Bollywood celebrities and cricket legends present to witness the crucial clash.

Even before the match began, an interesting moment caught the attention of fans and cameras. Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, was seen sharing a light conversation with current skipper Suryakumar Yadav near the pitch.

The brief chat between the two Indian stars sparked excitement among fans at the stadium as well as on social media, with many interpreting it as a passing of wisdom before the high-pressure game.

At the toss, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl first. Suryakumar Yadav said India would have preferred to bat as well, noting that the pitch appeared good for batting and conditions looked favourable.

Meanwhile, the stands at Wankhede were filled with several familiar faces from the worlds of cricket and entertainment.

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the stadium watching the semi-final. Dhoni, who is rarely seen attending matches at the venue, reportedly arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Bollywood stars were also present to cheer for the Indian team. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at the stadium along with their daughter Raha Kapoor. The actors were seen in company of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also among the celebrities in attendance, adding to the electric atmosphere at the iconic Mumbai venue.

With the stadium packed and several celebrities cheering from the stands, the semi-final clash carried both sporting intensity and star power, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament.

