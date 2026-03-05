IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi final: Jio Hotstar live viewership rises to over 40.3 crore as India bowls

The high-stakes T20 World Cup semi-final between India national cricket team and England cricket team at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday witnessed massive online viewership, with more than 40.3 crore (4,030 million) fans tuning in on JioHotstar to watch the match live.

The digital viewership surged as England began their chase after India posted a formidable total in the semi-final clash.

India Post 253/7 After Explosive Batting Display India produced a commanding batting performance to set a massive 254-run target for England. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 89 off 42 balls, anchoring India’s innings with aggressive strokeplay.

He was well supported by Shivam Dube, who smashed 43 off 25 balls, and Ishan Kishan, who contributed a quickfire 39 off just 18 deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving.

India finished their innings on 253/7 in 20 overs, giving themselves a strong position in the knockout contest.

England Win Toss, Choose To Bowl England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav later said his team would have preferred to bat anyway, noting that the pitch looked favourable for batting.

The match marks the third consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final between the two sides, adding extra intensity to the clash.

Key Moments From India’s Innings India got off to a brisk start with early boundaries as Samson attacked England’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer. The Men in Blue raced to 50 runs in just 4.3 overs and ended the powerplay strongly at 67/1.

Samson continued his aggressive approach, bringing up his half-century in just 26 balls as India crossed 100 runs in 8.3 overs.

Kishan’s rapid cameo provided further momentum before he was dismissed after scoring 39. Later in the innings, Dube launched a counterattack, including two sixes off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Samson eventually departed for 89 after being dismissed by all-rounder Will Jacks. India captain Suryakumar Yadav briefly added quick runs before being stumped.

In the closing overs, Hardik Pandya struck crucial boundaries and sixes to push India past the 250-run mark, although he was run out in the final moments of the innings.

Winner To Face New Zealand In Final The winner of the semi-final will face New Zealand national cricket team in the tournament final at Narendra Modi Stadium.