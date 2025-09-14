IND vs PAK cricket match: Waiters at Pune restaurant stood for Pakistan national anthem, claims Reddit post

A Reddit user has shared an experience from a restaurant in Pune. According to the user, people watched the India–Pakistan match.

The post was captioned, “2 mins of silence for those who thought Ind-PaK match will be boycotted.” The Reddit user noticed that no one objected to the match being screened, and everyone seemed deeply interested.

“I saw some waiters standing still for Pakistani national anthem. The restaurant is owned and operated by peaceful community and is famous for Biryani. I stood up for Indian National anthem and I was the only one,” the user wrote.

The user sarcastically wrote that patriotism was only for “foolish” middle-class people.

“Rich and elite do not have any moral code. They aren't patriotic to any country. I won't be surprised if this match generates large income just like always and the effect of boycott…is negligible,” the user added.

Social media reacts Other Reddit users posted mixed reactions to the post. When one of them asked the user to “name and shame the restaurant”, the Redditor revealed, “KGN Express restaurant in Pune. It has multiple branches.”

“Bro will blame the peaceful community but not Amit Shah and Modiji,” replied one of them.

“Go and ask each and every waiter if he's Muslim. You see, the owner may be Muslim; the waiters may not be,” came a sarcastic reply. “Maybe you are a weirdo who stares at poor hardworking men who don't have the luxury of sitting down during rush hour on a Sunday.”

“I really liked your analysis. ‘Patriotism is for poor meanwhile rich do not have any morale code’ meanwhile those ‘poor’ waiters are standing for Paki anthem and not Indian. Lol, how is that morally right?” came another reply.

Another user wrote, “This post is for me, 2 min of silence for me. It’s me who thought Indians will boycott it, at least majority. Standing for their (or any other) national anthem while you are not on their land … is some diff kind of weirdness and this is Pakistan. God! Save this country , save me.”