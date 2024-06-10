IND vs PAK: Delhi Police joins meme fest with ‘broken television’ post to tease Pakistan fans after loss against India

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2024: Maintaining their lead against Pakistan, team India won Sunday's T20 World Cup match against their arch-rival by six runs. Despite registering a very slim margin victory, team India fans' happiness knew no bounds after the match. Social media was flooded with memes and celebratory posts for team India, with business tycoons like Anand Mahindra joining the trend and congratulating the team. Recently, the Delhi Police Department also joined the trend and shared a celebratory post with a quirky message for the New York Police Department.

In its latest post on social media platform X, the Delhi Police Department made a direct reference to the India vs Pakistan match held at USA's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and asked if the New York Police Department heard noises from broken television sets after the match.

"Hey, @NYPDnews We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm," wrote Delhi Police Department on X after India's victory against Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup match.

We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?#INDvsPAK#INDvPAK#T20WorldCup — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2024

Delhi Police's creative way of celebrating Team India's victory received a positive response from netizens, with many of them applauding the person handling the social media account.

"What a ripper. I admire the fellow who manages this handle. You guys rock," wrote a social media user.

“Dear Delhi police, please join their space.... Bahut aawajen aa rahi hain,” wrote another user.

“Hey , @DelhiPolice You should ask the same question to Pak army as well. Heard some India-India sounds from other side as well and numerous broken TV sets,” commented another user on the post.

“The one handling this deserves a raise,” wrote another social media user.

Another user praised the Delhi Police, commenting, “You are on a roll. Hats off to Delhi police Rocks and Pakistani Shocks.”

“Ooh ! This one is a cool post !” read another post on X.