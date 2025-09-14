IND vs PAK: Social media fumes as India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, ‘Indians are the biggest hypocrites’

India and Pakistan are playing their Asia Cup 2025 cricket match at this moment. The encounter has sparked massive controversy as many have called for a boycott due to Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Check some of the reactions.

“I wish I had the superpower to rat out the motherf**kers secretly watching the Ind-vs-Pak cricket game today.”

“Not boycotting IND vs PAK because I want them to lose in every aspect, whether it’s cricket, the army, or any competition that comes their way.”

“Who needs Netflix when IND vs PAK has drama, thrill & memes for free?”

“Indians are the biggest hypocrites, shameless and have zero self-respect, my mf hostel frnds who were posting boycott stories on Insta for IND vs PAK are now happily watching the match.”

“The Ind vs Pak match drama has been going on on social media since last one week. Now the match has started and the half match is also about to end. Now you should also shout, people of the world will not listen to anyone.”

“The BCCI must tell the public how much it earned from the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, and that money should be spent on the martyrs of Pahalgam and the Indian Army.”

AIMIM threatens to disrupt public screenings Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has threatened to disrupt any public screening of the India vs Pakistan cricket match in Delhi.

“AIMIM Delhi may disrupt any public screening of IND vs Pak match tonight. Shame on BJP for making a mockery of Pahalgam martyrs. The war and the match cannot happen at the same time,” AIMIM Delhi State President Dr. Shoaib Jamai wrote on social media.

Sunil Gavaskar on IND vs PAK Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar earlier commented on the India vs Pakistan cricket match. According to the former India captain, Team India must follow what the BCCI and the Indian government tell them.

“No matter what I say, no matter what you say, whatever choice the government makes, the players and the BCCI are bound to follow it, and that is exactly what has happened here,” Gavaskar told India Today.