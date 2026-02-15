Indian cricket fans perform puja, offer prayers ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash | Watch

Indian cricket fans expect an exciting showdown between India and Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 today, 15 February. Ahead of the most awaited faceoff between the arch-rivals, fans offered prayers and performed puja for India's victory against Pakistan.

As the men's team prepares for high stakes clash in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo in a high-profile Group A confrontation, all eyes are at the R Premadasa Stadium. The highly anticipated match is expected to start at 7:00 PM. India and Pakistan will lock horns following the crucial toss at 6:30pm.

Visuals from Bihar's capital Patna show cricket fans praying for India's victory.

Visuals from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, show large numbers of devotees are visiting Shiva temples on the occasion of Mahashivratri and praying for India's win.

“On the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, many devotees have been coming to this temple since 12 am to express their dedication to God. There is a huge crowd here... Today is the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. I pray to Mahadev that India will always win against Pakistan,” ANI quoted a cricket fan Anshika Pathak as saying.In

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, cricket fans were seen offering prayers at the Mankameshwar Temple for India's victory in today's clash against Pakistan.

Visuals from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, show fans perform hawan and puja for Team India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Where to watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match? The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be aired live on Star Sports network. It will be available for online streaming on OTT platform JioHotstar.

Expected XI India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match Moving to Indian women's team clash with Pakistan, which also scheduled to take place on Sunday, this India A versus Pakistan A confrontation will take place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. Promising a fiercely contested encounter, the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM. Radha Yadav will lead India's campaign against Hafsa Khalid's Pakistan in the Group A clash.