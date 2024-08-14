Independence Day 2024: Check out 15 Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam movies to release on August 15

This Independence Day, movie enthusiasts are in for a treat, with movies – of genres ranging from horror to comedy to drama -- lining up in theatres on August 15. India will be celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. Some of the much-awaited movies are set for release on the occasion.

Here's a list of movies to hot theatres on August 15, 2024: Demonte Colony: Tamil; Horror-thriller Thangalaan: Tamil; Drama; historical, action Khel Khel Mein: Hindi; Comedy Stree 2: Hindi; Comedy, horror Vedaa: Hindi; Action, Drama Double iSmart: Telugu; Action, Sci-Fi, thriller Mr. Bacchan: Telugu; ACtion, Drama, thriller Raghu Thatha: Tamil; Comedy, Drama 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu: Telugu; Drama Aay: Telugu; Drama Nunakkuzi: Malayalam; Comedy, Drama, Family Vaazha- Biopic of a Billion Boys: Malayalam; Comedy, Drama Krishanam Pranaya Sakhi: Kannada; Drama Babli: Bengali; Comedy, Romance Padatik: Bengali; Biography How these are likely to perform on Box office? Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, told Bollywood Hungama that Stree 2 "is all set to take a fantastic start". The report added that the Raj Kumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer can probably be the top 2 or top 3 films released on Independence Day, nearing Ek Tha Tiger and Singham Returns. "Both clocked Rs. 30 crore plus. Stree 2’s opening can be in this range," Johar said.

Meanwhile, the report quoted Vishek Chauhan as saying that Stree 2 is facing capacity issues. "Had the other two films not come out on August 15, Stree 2 would have opened at Rs. 40 crores plus. Now it’ll open at around Rs. 30 crore," he said, adding that, “The demand for Stree 2 is at par with any biggie.”