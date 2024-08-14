Independence Day 2024: Check out 15 Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam movies to release on August 15

Independence Day 2024: Here's a list of 15 Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies set to release on August 15, 2024.

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2024, 06:41 PM IST
Stree 2 has already made a mark with its trailer and songs and the first part had also seen box office success.
Stree 2 has already made a mark with its trailer and songs and the first part had also seen box office success.(X)

This Independence Day, movie enthusiasts are in for a treat, with movies – of genres ranging from horror to comedy to drama -- lining up in theatres on August 15. India will be celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. Some of the much-awaited movies are set for release on the occasion.

Here's a list of movies to hot theatres on August 15, 2024:

  1. Demonte Colony: Tamil; Horror-thriller
  2. Thangalaan: Tamil; Drama; historical, action
  3. Khel Khel Mein: Hindi; Comedy
  4. Stree 2: Hindi; Comedy, horror
  5. Vedaa: Hindi; Action, Drama
  6. Double iSmart: Telugu; Action, Sci-Fi, thriller
  7. Mr. Bacchan: Telugu; ACtion, Drama, thriller
  8. Raghu Thatha: Tamil; Comedy, Drama
  9. 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu: Telugu; Drama
  10. Aay: Telugu; Drama
  11. Nunakkuzi: Malayalam; Comedy, Drama, Family
  12. Vaazha- Biopic of a Billion Boys: Malayalam; Comedy, Drama
  13. Krishanam Pranaya Sakhi: Kannada; Drama
  14. Babli: Bengali; Comedy, Romance
  15. Padatik: Bengali; Biography

How these are likely to perform on Box office?

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, told Bollywood Hungama that Stree 2 "is all set to take a fantastic start". The report added that the Raj Kumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer can probably be the top 2 or top 3 films released on Independence Day, nearing Ek Tha Tiger and Singham Returns. "Both clocked Rs. 30 crore plus. Stree 2’s opening can be in this range," Johar said.

Also Read | Independence Day: Patriotic movies, web-series to watch on OTT

Meanwhile, the report quoted Vishek Chauhan as saying that Stree 2 is facing capacity issues. "Had the other two films not come out on August 15, Stree 2 would have opened at Rs. 40 crores plus. Now it’ll open at around Rs. 30 crore," he said, adding that, “The demand for Stree 2 is at par with any biggie.”

Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal, however, predicted, “Stree 2 would open at Rs. 27-28 crore.” As for Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, he said, “Khel Khel Mein would open at around Rs. 3.50-4 crores. Vedaa would have an opening of around Rs. 6-7 crore.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 06:41 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsIndependence Day 2024: Check out 15 Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam movies to release on August 15

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue