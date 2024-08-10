The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run from August 9 to 15 to commemorate the 78th Independence Day. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 and it has grown into a people's movement. A key feature of the campaign is a special 'Tiranga Bike Rally' with members of Parliament, scheduled to occur in Delhi on August 13. The rally will start from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and end at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 9 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and urged people to join the "mass movement". He wrote, "As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com."

Steps to download Har Ghar Tiranga certificate Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. harghartiranga.com then click on 'Upload selfie'.

Step 2: Now select “Click to participate".

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number, country and state and click on upload selfie.

Step 4: "Upload selfie or picture and share it with your loved ones"

Step 5: Read the pledge, “I authorize the use of my picture on the portal" and click on submit

Step 6: Now click on "generate certificate".

Step 7: Use the download option to save the certificate, or use the share icon to post it online.

In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and six crore people uploaded their selfies with the flag on HGT portal. In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded under the HGT campaign, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.