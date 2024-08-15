Independence Day 2024: Indians and Pakistanis sing ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Vande Mataram’ together on London street | Watch

Independence Day 2024: Videos by London-based musician and busker Vish posted on the social media platform Instagram have generated much buzz and goodwill among netizens amid India's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Posted during the week amid violent riots in the UK against minorities and immigrants, the video show Indians and Pakistanis singing Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack ‘Jai Ho’ and AR Rehman's rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ together on a London street.

Musician Vish can be seen with a standing mike in the middle of a crowd dressed in white, with many in the audience carrying the tricolour, the Union Jack (UK's narional flag), and Pakistan's national flag.

“When Indians & Pakistanis sing together in London “Jai Ho””, read the caption of one post, adding, “Let’s share this video to spread love and unity. We need each other in these hard times.” The post has 6.1 million views as of 12.25 pm on August 15.

A second post with Vande Mataram performance acknowledged the violence across the UK in the caption, saying, “In the midst of all these riots in London we still managed to get Indians & Pakistanis sing together for 78th Independence Day.” The post has 4.6 million views as of 12.25 pm on August 15.

Vish also posted a third video from the same event where the crowd joins him in singing 'Teri Mitti' from the Bollywood movie Kesari. This one has 149,000 views as of 12,25 pm on August 15.

Also Read | PM Modi calls for discussions on Uniform Civil Code in I-Day speech

Netizens Hail Unity "What a metaphor... divided by Britishers ...united in London..." said a commenter, and another echoed the sentiment, adding, "Divided by UK, United in UK".

"Without our own united front we are nothing. Our shared heritage is the richness that ties us together," said another.

"Got goosebumps," was one reply. Many also simply stated "Proud to be Indian" and responded with the tricolour emoji in the comments.

"Check the comraderie music can bring! Pls bring more hearts together and spread love. Jai ho!!" said one more commenter.

Choruses of "Happy Independence Day!" also filled the videos' comments section.