Independence Day 2024: Five places to visit near Mumbai for long weekend

Travel demand spikes for the long weekend starting August 15. Popular destinations include Goa, Lonavala, and Bali. Special trains will run on multiple routes. Here are some attractive options for Mumbai residents.

Travel platforms have seen an uptick in hotel and flight bookings this week as many people in India make plans for the upcoming five day weekend. The extended holiday will begin with Independence Day on August 15 and continue through to Rakshabandhan on Monday — providing an ideal window for a long getaway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details shared by digital travel platform Agoda, there has been a 266% uptick in searches compared to the same period of time last year. Goa has emerged as the most sought after domestic destination, followed closely by the serene hill station of Lonavala in Maharashtra. Meanwhile Bali remains a perennial favorite on the international list with Singapore as a close second.

Mumbai-based holidayers can also opt for several serene locations beyond Lonavla to enjoy a few days away from city.

Here are some suggestions:

JawharThe scenic town in Palghar district houses a waterfall, a palace a fort and numerous scenic view points.

LonarLonar crater is easily accessible from the towns of Jalna and Malkapur in Maharashtra. It is a notified national geo-heritage monument that was formed by a meteorite impact during the Pleistocene Epoch — one of the four known known hyper-velocity impact craters in basaltic rock that have been found on earth. The saline and alkaline water of the lake has previously been known to change colour from green to pink depending on the season and the water conditions. Travellers can also head to the relatively unknown Mailgad fort or catch the sunset from {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IgatpuriThe hill station is nestled within the Western Ghats and offers a slew of tourist attractions including waterfalls and forts.

KoladThe tiny village in Raigad district lies on the banks of the Kundalika river and is famous for its cascading waterfalls, scenic hills and white water rafting. Travellers can enjoy a river rafting across a 13 kilometre stretch with 10 rapids as well as other adventurous pastimes including kayaking, river crossing and ziplining. Kolad is also home to the 2. Tamhini Ghat and Devkund waterfalls as well as Sutarwadi lake. Those interested in trekking can also visit the popular Plus Valley or one of the historic forts in the area.

AlibaugThe coastal town is easily accessible from Mumbai and provides a quick escape from city life. One can drive from the Mumbai suburbs to Alibaug in less than three hours or take the ferry from Gateway of India. It is pertinent to note that only M2M Ferries (which allow you to travel with your car) are operational amid the monsoon season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Central Railways will operate 18 special trains during the long weekend in light of increased passenger demand. These trains will run on LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services), LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services), CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services), Pune-Nagpur (4 services) and Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services) routes between August 15 and 20. Reservations for the special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.

(With inputs from agencies)