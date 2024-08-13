Independence Day 2024: Will India celebrate 77th or 78th Independence Day this year? Explained

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, featuring a speech by PM Modi, a grand parade, and illuminated monuments.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Police personnel march during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Police personnel march during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

India is gearing up to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its history. This day, celebrated with enthusiasm across the country and among Indians globally, honours the struggle that led to India’s freedom from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. It also pays tribute to the leaders and freedom fighters who died for an independent India.

As the 78th Independence Day approaches, this year’s theme is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ reflecting the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Amid all the excitement and festivities, there's still some confusion, with many wondering whether this year's Independence Day will mark India's 77th or 78th celebration.

Also Read | Independence Day: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of dress rehearsal

Is it 77th or 78th Independence Day?

British colonial rule ended in India on August 15, 1947, after more than 200 years. Since then, August 15 has been celebrated as India’s Independence Day. The nation marked its first year of independence on August 15, 1948, making 2024 the 77th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: Ministers participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

However, if we consider 1947 as the starting point, August 15, 2024, will be the 78th observance of the date. In this context, it's correct to say that India will observe its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. Hence, India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day in 2024, signifying 77 years of independence since 1947.

How will India celebrate its Independence Day 2024?

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at 7:30 AM. The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Also Read | Watch: Preparations in full swing at Delhi’s Red Fort for Independence Day

After this, PM Modi will address the nation, reflecting on past achievements, outlining future goals and policies, and paying tribute to freedom fighters. PM's speech will be followed by a grand parade showcasing India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress. In the evening, important buildings and monuments will be illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsIndependence Day 2024: Will India celebrate 77th or 78th Independence Day this year? Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.55
    10:45 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    1.25 (0.37%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.35
    10:45 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-2.41%)

    Tata Steel

    151.20
    10:45 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.56%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.05
    10:45 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    87.30
    10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    6.44 (7.96%)

    Inox Wind

    224.80
    10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.3 (7.82%)

    Gujarat Pipavav Port

    246.55
    10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.55 (7.2%)

    JBM Auto

    1,955.05
    10:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    118.35 (6.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue