India is gearing up to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its history. This day, celebrated with enthusiasm across the country and among Indians globally, honours the struggle that led to India's freedom from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. It also pays tribute to the leaders and freedom fighters who died for an independent India.

As the 78th Independence Day approaches, this year’s theme is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ reflecting the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Amid all the excitement and festivities, there's still some confusion, with many wondering whether this year's Independence Day will mark India's 77th or 78th celebration.

Is it 77th or 78th Independence Day? British colonial rule ended in India on August 15, 1947, after more than 200 years. Since then, August 15 has been celebrated as India's Independence Day. The nation marked its first year of independence on August 15, 1948, making 2024 the 77th anniversary of India's Independence.

However, if we consider 1947 as the starting point, August 15, 2024, will be the 78th observance of the date. In this context, it's correct to say that India will observe its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. Hence, India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day in 2024, signifying 77 years of independence since 1947.

How will India celebrate its Independence Day 2024? On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at 7:30 AM. The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

After this, PM Modi will address the nation, reflecting on past achievements, outlining future goals and policies, and paying tribute to freedom fighters. PM's speech will be followed by a grand parade showcasing India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress. In the evening, important buildings and monuments will be illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere.