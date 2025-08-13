Independence Day 2025: How a Har Ghar Tiranga selfie can earn you a national certificate

As part of the nationwide celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga ahead of India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, the Union Ministry of Culture is encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag and share their participation through a government portal.

The ministry on August 11 announced the 4th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian national flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign is being carried out across the country, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the ministry.

Under this campaign, people are advised to hoist the national flag at their home, office, or institution, take a selfie or photo, and upload it to a government portal. By completing the online process, people can earn a digital certificate and an optional e-card.

How to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign – –Hoist the national flag at your home, office, institution, or at any convenient place on Independence Day.

–Take a selfie or photo with the national flag and upload it on the official portal https://harghartiranga.com/selfie.

–Register by entering your name and mobile number when requested and fill the required details.

–Download your digital certificate after getting registered and uploading a photo or selfie.

–The participant will also have the option to download Har Ghar Tiranga e-card.

–The Tiranga e-card is a customised electronic badge that honours your involvement in the campaign.

–The participants can share the e-card on their social media handles and WhatsApp groups.

CMs hoist tricolour Chief Ministers of several BJP-led states took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Wednesday and hoisted the tricolour at their residences ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the tricolour at his residence and wrote on X, "The proclamation of our unity, the resolve of our integrity, the eternal symbol of our sovereignty and pride... 'Our Tricolour' Let us join the #HarGharTiranga campaign...Jai Hind!"

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Chandigarh, while Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoisted the flag in Gandhinagar.