Independence Day 2025: 40+ WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes and more to share with loved ones this 15 August

India became an independent nation on 15 August 1947 after over 200 years of British colonial rule. On Friday, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day.

On this date, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi for the 12th time at 7:30 AM.

Apart from hoisting the national flag, PM Modi will sing the national anthem and address the nation. The event will feature a 21-gun salute and will be broadcast live on all major platforms.

On this day, several cultural programmes will be organised all across India and at Indian embassies globally.

With the festival of freedom being celebrated on Friday, here are some wishes citizens can share with their loved ones.

79th Independence Day: quotes to share with loved ones Happy Independence Day! Let’s honor the freedom we cherish and the heroes who made it possible. - Freedom is never free. Saluting the brave souls who gave us this gift.

- Proud to be part of a nation that stands for freedom, justice, and strength.

- Wishing you a day filled with pride, honor, and celebration. Happy Independence Day!

- Let’s remember the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom and continue to protect it.

- May this Independence Day remind us to be grateful and responsible citizens.

- Our freedom is priceless. Let’s celebrate it with joy and gratitude!

- Freedom lies in being bold—let's live up to it every day.

- Freedom lies in being bold—let's live up to it every day.

- May our country always flourish in peace and prosperity. Happy Independence Day!

79th Independence Day: WhatsApp wishes to share with loved ones - Happy Independence Day! Let's salute the nation and honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

- Jai Hind! May the tricolor always fly high and proud.

- Freedom is our birthright. Let’s cherish it with pride. Happy 15th August!

- Let’s remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India.

- On this Independence Day, let's pledge to build a stronger and united India.

- India is not just a country—it's an emotion. Happy Independence Day!

- Feel the pride of being part of such a glorious nation. Vande Mataram!

- Salute to the brave souls who made this day possible. Jai Hind!

- Proud to be Indian! Let’s make our country greater each day.

- May the essence of freedom always stay in our hearts. Happy Independence Day!

- Wishing you and your family a joyful and proud Independence Day!

- Let’s celebrate this day with hope, peace, and pride in our hearts.

- May your day be filled with the spirit of freedom and unity.

- Happy Independence Day! Let’s cherish this freedom and protect it always.

- Here's to the spirit of India—united, diverse, and free!

79th Independence Day: Messages to share with loved ones - Wishing you a day full of pride, warmth, and patriotism. Jai Hind!

- Let’s remember the past and celebrate the future—Happy 15th August!

- Together, let's make India more beautiful and more powerful.

- Celebrating our roots, our culture, and our independence—Happy Independence Day!

- Let’s honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a brighter future.

- Wishing you a proud and meaningful Independence Day. Jai Hind!

- On this day, let’s remember our responsibility towards building a better India.

- Let’s salute the heroes who gave us the freedom to dream and achieve.

- May our work contribute to the growth and pride of our nation.

- Happy Independence Day! Let’s work together for a prosperous and united India.

- May the spirit of patriotism guide us in all our endeavors.

- On this special day, we renew our commitment to integrity, unity, and progress.

- Here's to building a stronger, more inclusive India for the generations to come.

- May we be inspired to serve our country with dedication and purpose.