India achieves historic victory against Australia in Perth; internet declares captain Jaspreet Bumrah as ‘the only king’

Team India secured a remarkable 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test in Perth, led by captain Jaspreet Bumrah, who took 3-42. Bumrah received widespread acclaim on social media for his outstanding performance.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah (L) celebrates his wicket of Australia's Travis Head with teammate KL Rahul on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 25, 2024.
India’s paceman Jasprit Bumrah (L) celebrates his wicket of Australia’s Travis Head with teammate KL Rahul on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 25, 2024. (AFP)

Team India achieved a historic feat in Perth after sweeping past Australia for a dominant 295-run win in the first Test on Monday. The match was won under the captaincy of bowler Jaspreet Bumrah who was in instantly declared as the “only king” of Indian cricket, by the netizens.

Australia resumed day four on 12-3, needing a massive 534 for victory, but were all out for 238 soon after tea with Jasprit Bumrah taking 3-42. Several social media users lauded Bumrah's game and showered praise on internet.

Netizens reaction to Jaspreet Bumrah's captaincy

“Jaspreet bumrah leads India to a memorable victory in Perth.. Boom boom,”wrote a social media user on X.

“Jaspreet BUMRAH Best Thing Happened To ICT,” commented another user.

“Really outstanding captaincy from Jaspreet bumrah [sic]”

“What a win for team India. Jaspreet Bumrah at its best. Bold decision to take bat first after winning the toss bounce back after being bowled out at 150. Phenomenal batting in 2nd innings by Indian batters and superb captaincy by Bumrah. Loading? [sic]”

“Evryone talking about batting legends but I think India cricket is blessed by the goat Jaspreet Bumrah. History never seen such a magician bowlers. Whenevr there is drought,only person Jaspreet.The way he contributed so far ,no doubt he will b the bigst lengend of India all time [sic]”

“Big congratulations to team India , They won the first test match against Australia. Captain Jaspreet bumrah leading from the front, [sic]”

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsIndia achieves historic victory against Australia in Perth; internet declares captain Jaspreet Bumrah as ‘the only king’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    340.10
    02:10 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.1 (0.92%)

    Adani Power share price

    455.40
    02:10 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.35 (-1.16%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.85
    02:10 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.05 (1.44%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    845.50
    02:10 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    29.45 (3.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    581.75
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.81%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.50
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.25 (1.55%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,738.75
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -8.95 (-0.51%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,885.70
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.35 (-0.7%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,148.00
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -68 (-5.59%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,449.45
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -53.65 (-3.57%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    629.40
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -20 (-3.08%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    249.05
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.85 (-3.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    555.00
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    41.05 (7.99%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    391.75
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    26.85 (7.36%)

    IRB Infrastructure Developers share price

    51.03
    02:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.45 (7.25%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    55.97
    02:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.64 (6.96%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.