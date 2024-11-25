India achieves historic victory against Australia in Perth; internet declares captain Jaspreet Bumrah as ‘the only king’

Team India achieved a historic feat in Perth after sweeping past Australia for a dominant 295-run win in the first Test on Monday. The match was won under the captaincy of bowler Jaspreet Bumrah who was in instantly declared as the “only king” of Indian cricket, by the netizens.

Australia resumed day four on 12-3, needing a massive 534 for victory, but were all out for 238 soon after tea with Jasprit Bumrah taking 3-42. Several social media users lauded Bumrah's game and showered praise on internet.

Netizens reaction to Jaspreet Bumrah's captaincy “Jaspreet bumrah leads India to a memorable victory in Perth.. Boom boom,”wrote a social media user on X.

“Jaspreet BUMRAH Best Thing Happened To ICT,” commented another user.

“Really outstanding captaincy from Jaspreet bumrah [sic]”

“What a win for team India. Jaspreet Bumrah at its best. Bold decision to take bat first after winning the toss bounce back after being bowled out at 150. Phenomenal batting in 2nd innings by Indian batters and superb captaincy by Bumrah. Loading? [sic]”

“Evryone talking about batting legends but I think India cricket is blessed by the goat Jaspreet Bumrah. History never seen such a magician bowlers. Whenevr there is drought,only person Jaspreet.The way he contributed so far ,no doubt he will b the bigst lengend of India all time [sic]”

“Big congratulations to team India , They won the first test match against Australia. Captain Jaspreet bumrah leading from the front, [sic]”