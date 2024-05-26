Cannes Festival 2024: Anand Mahindra celebrates India's ‘intense’ filmmaking, ‘May their tribe flourish…’
Anand Mahindra, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), has celebrated India’s success at the Cannes 2024. “India in the limelight at #cannes2024. Intense Filmmakers . Intense actors. May their tribe flourish," the 69-year-old billionaire posted while sharing the poster of The Shameless and All We Imagine As Light.