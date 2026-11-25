A Bengaluru landlord allegedly refused to rent out his property to Shark Tank India Season 5 contestant Aaditya Aanand because he runs a startup and does not have a regular salaried income. Aanand shared his experience on X, highlighting the challenges entrepreneurs may face when seeking rental accommodation despite having strong educational and professional credentials.

In his post, Aanand said he and his wife were looking for a house in Bengaluru when they came across a flat they particularly liked. During their interaction, the landlord, whom he described as a 50-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, asked about their professional backgrounds.

Aanand said he told the landlord about his startup, following which the latter declined to rent out the property, citing his preference for tenants with regular incomes.

Bengaluru landlord refuses rental proposal despite offer of advance payment Recalling the interaction, Aanand said the couple liked the flat and tried to persuade the landlord to reconsider his decision.

His wife suggested that they could pay the rent quarterly in advance if the landlord was concerned about the possibility of delayed payments.

However, according to Aanand, the proposal did not change the landlord's decision. The couple was unable to secure the property despite offering an alternative payment arrangement.

The incident has brought attention to how landlords assess the financial credibility of prospective tenants.

Internet reacts A user wrote, "what's your colleges gotta do with all this boss! Also, since your wife is in Amex, couldn't y'all have leased it under her name?

I'm sure Amex ensures regular income?"

Another user commented, "IITian entitlement vs IRS entitlement!

Bro have some respect, You're abusing a man just because he didn't consider your startup credentials worthy enough to rent his home?

He's a landlord, not from shark tank."

"Why can't your startup lease the property?

That's what we did in Bengaluru

Startup used a property agent to lease the property as a Guest House with option for any employee to stay

You pay 18% GST but that can easily be reversed as ITC," the third user suggested.

Shark Tank India contestant highlights perceived bias against entrepreneurs Aanand also highlighted his and his wife's educational and professional backgrounds while describing the interaction.

He said he graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, while his wife studied at IIT Kharagpur and works at American Express (Amex).

Despite these credentials and his wife's employment at a major financial services company, Aanand said the landlord's objection was centred on his decision to pursue entrepreneurship instead of a conventional salaried career.

He expressed frustration over what he described as the difference between encouraging entrepreneurship in principle and accepting the financial uncertainty associated with running a startup in everyday situations.

According to Aanand, while startup founders receive encouragement publicly, people may remain reluctant to accept the financial risks associated with entrepreneurship when making decisions such as renting out their properties.

Who is Aaditya Aanand? Shark Tank India contestant secured ₹ 50 lakh investment Aanand appeared on Shark Tank India Season 5, where he pitched Multibagg AI, an AI-native stock market research platform.

During Episode 13, he secured an investment of ₹50 lakh for 1% equity from Aman Gupta, according to the details shared about his pitch.

His account of the Bengaluru rental experience has sparked a wider conversation about the challenges entrepreneurs can encounter when seeking residential accommodation.