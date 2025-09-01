‘India is not for beginners': Man cuts power supply to entire village after girlfriend doesn't take his call

Love stories often come with drama, but one man’s extreme reaction in the name of love has left the internet both shocked and amused.

A viral video shows a man climbing an electric pole with a pair of giant pliers in his hand. Moments later, he is seen cutting wires, an act that allegedly plunged his partner’s entire village into darkness. The reason? Reports claim he was furious because his partner’s phone line was constantly busy.

From heartbreak to power cut Instead of resolving the matter with a conversation, the man reportedly took the drastic step of snapping the power lines to vent his frustration.

The video, which is still unverified, has circulated widely across social media platforms.

See the viral video here:

Internet reacts Despite the shocking visuals, users online couldn’t help but turn the incident into meme material. Comments flooded in, with many calling him a “true filmi lover”, while others joked that he had taken “power cut” to a whole new level.

A user commented on Instagram, “He needs to stop watching Bollywood movies.”

Another user tries to school him, “Dude, it's not a telephone line, and she is not using a land line. That's why Education is important.”

“Just because of her, the whole village is now without current,” the third user wrote.

“Was I the only one waiting for him to cut the wrong wire and get zapped,” the fourth joked.

“India is not for beginners,” the fifth user remarked.

