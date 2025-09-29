'India is our father': Pakistani fans roast their own team after Asia Cup final loss

As India clinched their record ninth Asia Cup title with a tense five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai, the mood across the border was one of anger, despair and memes. Pakistani fans flooded YouTube, X and media channels with scathing criticism of their team’s performance, with many branding it an “embarrassment” and even claiming that amateurs could have done better.

“India was our father, will remain our father” One furious fan, speaking to a YouTuber, summed up the frustration bluntly: “Even if the whole of Pakistan wants to win against India, we can’t. India was our father and will remain our father.” He added, “Our generation cannot defeat them. We are not even equal to their shoes. They did the right thing by not shaking hands with us.”

Another disappointed supporter lamented, “This was the third time. We had some hope today, but India’s team is just too strong.”

Haris Rauf’s ‘fighter jet’ gesture backfires Much of the criticism centred around pacer Haris Rauf, who had earlier celebrated a wicket against India with a ‘fighter jet’ gesture. Pakistani YouTuber Umer Afzaal slammed the move as reckless: “I was saying from day one that Haris Rauf poked the tigers.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment: “The way Pakistan started batting with Farhan Sahibzada and Fakhar Zaman gave us hope, but then wickets fell one after another like fighter jets crashing, breaking our hearts.”

“Pressure always gets to Pakistan” Several fans also admitted that Pakistan buckled under the psychological weight of playing India. “They always face pressure against India. The Indian team, on the other hand, is cool and confident,” said one man, while another shouted that the team had “played with the emotions of fans.”

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria joined the pile-on, posting a photo of a TV inside a cage on X — a tongue-in-cheek reference to Pakistan fans’ infamous habit of smashing televisions after defeats to India.

India’s nervy chase On the field, India overcame a shaky start to script another memorable win over their arch-rivals. Chasing 147, the team slumped to 20-3 after losing Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill early in the game.

It was Tilak Varma (69 not out) who steadied the innings with Sanju Samson (24) before forging a crucial partnership with Shivam Dube (33). Their 60-run stand took India home with just two balls remaining.