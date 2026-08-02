'Never wanted to offend': UK restaurant apologises after Lovlina Borgohain flags missing Northeast in India map

India's record-breaking boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games ended with an unexpected controversy after Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain objected to an inaccurate map of India displayed at a Glasgow restaurant during a celebratory dinner.

The Indian boxing contingent had visited Mister Singh's India – The Home of Curry following their historic performance at the Games when Lovlina noticed that the map of India printed on the restaurant's napkins, as well as the one displayed outside the premises, did not include the Northeast.

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‘I felt a little hurt by this' Speaking in a video that has now gone viral on social media, the Assam-born boxer said she was deeply disappointed by the depiction and appealed to the restaurant to ensure that every part of India was represented accurately.

"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much," Lovlina said.

The restaurant acknowledged the mistake and promised to rectify it: "Mr Singh’s India , is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry. For almost 32 years, we have served , for India and around the world. First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of an incorrect map of India.

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We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again, our sincere apologies; we never wanted to offend anyone, but rather wanted to serve with pride the Indian contingent. We will change the logo with the proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour , that we served Team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guest , thoroughly enjoyed their evening; these memories will," the owners said in a social media post.

Her remarks were supported by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh, who noted that the map also failed to correctly depict Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the restaurant management to withdraw the existing design and replace it with one that accurately reflects India's territorial boundaries.

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The Glasgow restaurant, known for hosting visiting sports teams and dignitaries over the years, had not released an official statement on the issue at the time of writing.

India scripts historic boxing campaign The incident came shortly after India completed its most successful boxing campaign in Commonwealth Games history, securing a record seven gold medals.

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The women's squad dominated the competition, with Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas winning gold in their respective weight divisions.

In the men's competition, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal added two more titles, taking India's overall boxing gold medal tally to seven.

Lovlina narrowly missed winning gold herself, settling for silver in the women's 70kg final after a hard-fought 4-1 defeat to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.

What was intended to be a celebration of India's finest-ever Commonwealth Games boxing performance instead turned into a discussion over the map's depiction, with members of the Indian contingent calling for it to be corrected.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.