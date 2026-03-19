Moon sighting time LIVE: Will Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other Indian cities sight the crescent today?

Eid 2026 moon sighting today: The best time to view the crescent is between 6:15 pm and 6:30 pm IST, shortly after sunset, by looking towards the western horizon.

Kanishka Singharia
Published19 Mar 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Moon sighting time in India Live updates.
Moon sighting time in India Live updates.(iStock )

Saudi Arabia announced that Eid al-Fitr — marking the end of a month of fasting from dawn to dusk — will begin on Friday. The announcement followed the non-sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening. The festival is celebrated across the world on different days depending on the moon sighting. Today, Muslims in India are eagerly awaiting the moon sighting, also known as Chand Raat 2026.

What is the best time to spot the crescent moon?

The best time to view the crescent is between 6:15 pm and 6:30 pm IST, shortly after sunset, by looking towards the western horizon. If sighted, Eid is likely to be observed on March 20.

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Ramadan 2026 moon sighting LIVE: Will Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other Indian cities sight the crescent today?
(istock)

What are the city-wise moon sighting timings today?

City-wise moon sighting timings today, according to TimeandDate and GoodsReturns:

Delhi: 6:58 pm

New Delhi: 6:58 pm

Mumbai: 7:12 pm

Lucknow: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: 6:50 pm

Bengaluru: 6:50 pm

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New Delhi, Feb 18 (ANI): Illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan in New Delhi.
(Sathiya )

What is the expected Eid date in other countries?

Eid al-Fitr is likely to be observed on Friday, March 20, in several countries, though the final date will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. In the United Arab Emirates, astronomical calculations point to a March 20 celebration, but authorities have said the official announcement will follow the moon-sighting committee’s confirmation. In Abu Dhabi, observers are expected to scan the skies on the evening of March 19, traditionally known as Chand Raat.

Also Read | India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: India gears up for crescent sighting amid clouds

Why is Saudi Arabia observing Eid on March 20?

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has indicated that Eid is expected on March 20 after the crescent moon was not sighted, leading to the completion of 30 days of Ramadan. The decision was confirmed after evaluations by the official moon-sighting committee, in keeping with the long-standing Islamic tradition of determining months through lunar observation.

Also Read | Why is moon sighting central to Eid dates across India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia?

How can you improve your chances of spotting the moon on Chand Raat?

To increase your chances during Chand Raat 2026 in India:

  • Choose an open area with a clear view of the western horizon
  • Try to observe the sky soon after the Maghrib prayer
  • You may use binoculars to locate the moon, but confirmation must be with the naked eye
  • Avoid places with heavy lighting or tall buildings
  • Weather conditions, such as clouds, may affect visibility and delay confirmation to the next day

What happens after the moon is sighted?

Official confirmation comes from local Hilal committees in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. If the crescent is sighted today, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20.

Also Read | Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: Dubai, Riyadh, Qatar to celebrate on Friday

If it is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will be observed on March 21.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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