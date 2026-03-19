Moon sighting time LIVE: Will Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other Indian cities sight the crescent today?

Saudi Arabia announced that Eid al-Fitr — marking the end of a month of fasting from dawn to dusk — will begin on Friday. The announcement followed the non-sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening. The festival is celebrated across the world on different days depending on the moon sighting. Today, Muslims in India are eagerly awaiting the moon sighting, also known as Chand Raat 2026.

What is the best time to spot the crescent moon? The best time to view the crescent is between 6:15 pm and 6:30 pm IST, shortly after sunset, by looking towards the western horizon. If sighted, Eid is likely to be observed on March 20.

View full Image View full Image Ramadan 2026 moon sighting LIVE: Will Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other Indian cities sight the crescent today? ( istock )

What are the city-wise moon sighting timings today? City-wise moon sighting timings today, according to TimeandDate and GoodsReturns:

Delhi: 6:58 pm

New Delhi: 6:58 pm

Mumbai: 7:12 pm

Lucknow: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: 6:50 pm

Bengaluru: 6:50 pm

View full Image View full Image New Delhi, Feb 18 (ANI): Illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan in New Delhi. ( Sathiya )

What is the expected Eid date in other countries? Eid al-Fitr is likely to be observed on Friday, March 20, in several countries, though the final date will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. In the United Arab Emirates, astronomical calculations point to a March 20 celebration, but authorities have said the official announcement will follow the moon-sighting committee’s confirmation. In Abu Dhabi, observers are expected to scan the skies on the evening of March 19, traditionally known as Chand Raat.

Also Read | India Eid Moon Sighting LIVE: India gears up for crescent sighting amid clouds

Why is Saudi Arabia observing Eid on March 20? Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has indicated that Eid is expected on March 20 after the crescent moon was not sighted, leading to the completion of 30 days of Ramadan. The decision was confirmed after evaluations by the official moon-sighting committee, in keeping with the long-standing Islamic tradition of determining months through lunar observation.

How can you improve your chances of spotting the moon on Chand Raat? To increase your chances during Chand Raat 2026 in India:

Choose an open area with a clear view of the western horizon

Try to observe the sky soon after the Maghrib prayer

You may use binoculars to locate the moon, but confirmation must be with the naked eye

Avoid places with heavy lighting or tall buildings

Weather conditions, such as clouds, may affect visibility and delay confirmation to the next day What happens after the moon is sighted? Official confirmation comes from local Hilal committees in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. If the crescent is sighted today, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20.