India’s crackdown on Pak’s soft power: From Hania Aamir to Ali Zafar; artists whose Instagram handles are ‘restricted’

In addition to her success in Pakistan, Hania also enjoys a large fan following in India. At a recent event in Manchester, she was asked whether she would consider working in Bollywood films or music videos. Known for her interest in Bollywood music and cinema, Hania responded, “Whenever this question is asked, it feels like it's something wrong to do. But it’s art, and I don’t have any problem with it. So, whenever I get an opportunity that seems fun and makes me feel like I can do well in it, then why not?”