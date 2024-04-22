India second largest source of new citizens for USA, 65,960 became Americans in 2022, finds census data
According to data from the US Census Bureau individuals born in Mexico represented the largest number of naturalised US citizens, followed Indian-born, Philippines, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic
India has emerged as the second-largest provider of new citizens to the United States, with a total of 65,960 Indians officially gaining US citizenship in 2022, data from the latest Congressional report showed. India is only behind Mexico in terms of new citizen origins, PTI reported.