Indian man in Singapore says he doesn’t need to fake illness for leave — internet asks 'how did you get a job there?'

An Indian professional living in Singapore has triggered chatter on social media after posting a video contrasting workplace expectations in India with those in Singapore.

The man, identified as Aman, uploaded a short reel on Instagram, offering glimpses of his Singapore office while sharing his reflections. In the voiceover, he said: “India me leave maangne ke liye humein beg karna padta tha, sir tabiyat kharab hai, sir family emergency, we had to invent tragedy just to get a Friday leave. Here in Singapore I do not ask, I just inform. Shaam 6 baje baad mera phone mera hai, boss ka nahi, no calls, no guilt, just life. Agar tum 8 baje ke baad office me baith kar hard work kar rahe ho toh tum hard working nahi, tum bas exploited ho yaar.”

According to him, simply notifying the team about time off—rather than pleading for approval—was one of the biggest behavioural shifts he experienced after relocating.

In the caption accompanying the clip, Aman wrote: “The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore. Stop justifying your time off. In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You overshare details hoping for sympathy or approval.”

Also Read | Singapore High Commissioner stranded as Delhi departures cancelled for IndiGo

He noted that this change in approach helped him understand how different corporate environments shape an employee’s confidence, boundaries, and mental well-being.

Here's how people reacted: His commentary struck a chord with many Indian employees who often highlight similar concerns—strict leave policies, long hours, and a lingering expectation to stay reachable beyond work timings. The video renewed conversations about healthier work structures and the need for trust-based systems.

Also Read | We remain committed to the Air India transformation: Singapore Airlines CEO

Online reactions The clip prompted a flood of responses. One commenter hoped "GenZ's change this in India," while another said, "I also want this kind of work culture."