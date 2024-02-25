India spends less on food, more on clothes, entertainment: What govt data tells about country's household spending
The Indian household spending has more than doubled in the last ten years, with a greater portion of expenditure going into discretionary items, a report released by the statistics ministry stated. The report showed that households are spending less on food items while expenditure on discretionary items such as clothes, television sets and entertainment increased, as reported by Bloomberg.