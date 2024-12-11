World's best cuisines: Comprising 28 states and 8 Union Territories, India offers a diverse range of food options. Croatian experiential travel guide ‘TasteAtlas’ has ranked India 12th on the list of the world’s best cuisines.

Meanwhile, the US ranks just one behind India, in 13th place. South Korea is 22nd, while Germany is 23rd.

Greece topped the list of the world's 100 best cuisines for 2024, while Italy, which held the top spot in 2023, ranked second this year. The rankings were based on 477,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in TasteAtlas's database, with the cuisines receiving the highest average scores ranked accordingly.

Also Read | ‘Proud’ netizens react as chef Vikas Khanna gets Michelin Star 9th time

Indian dishes that won people's hearts TasteAtlas has recommended Amritsari Kulcha, Butter Garlic Naan, Hyderabadi Biryani, and Murgh Makhani as ‘must-try’ dishes in Indian cuisine.

Also Read | A taste of Indian history with chef Vikas Khanna

While all these delicacies have made it to the ‘must-try’ list, Amritsari Kulcha and Butter Garlic Naan — types of Indian bread — have won people's hearts with ratings of 4.7 and 4.6 out of 5, respectively. Murgh Makhani was rated 4.5, while Hyderabadi Biryani also received a rating of 4.5, according to TasteAtlas's website.

‘Garam Masala’ a must try ? In addition to all the dishes mentioned, India also owes its rank to a particular spice — Garam Masala. The popular Indian spice, which is a mix of five spices, including cinnamon and cardamom, is a household name in Indian kitchens and is used in the majority of recipes.

TasteAtlas has mentioned that 'Garam Masala' is a must-try and rated it 4.6 out of 5.

Also Read | 5 foods to boost brain health and memory power

The guide has also mentioned some of the ‘Iconic Traditional Restaurants’ in the country, where one can sample the diversity of Indian food, including Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Glenary's (Darjeeling), Ram Ashraya (Mumbai), and Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai).