India v Pakistan: As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co, led India to a victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, memes flooded social media.

India triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets, thanks to a stellar performance from Virat Kohli, in a thrilling encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

The buzz has been ongoing since last evening, with even brands, corporates and official accounts joining in the fun. We take a look.

Blinkit says ‘Sorry, not sorry…’ Poking fun at the “broken TVs” in Pakistan due frustration from to the cricket match loss to India, quick delivery app Blinkit took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to apologise for being unable to deliver replacement televisions for likely customers in the neighbouring country.

The company captioned the photo meme, depicting a billboard apology to Pakistani cricket fans saying: “Sorry Pak fans we can't deliver a TV to you in 10 minutes” and captioned it as “Sorry, not sorry” (sic)

Delhi Police Jokes ‘…Hope those were TVs breaking’ Meanwhile, Delhi police also took to its official account to join in on the ribbing, saying, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring Country. Hope those were just TVs Breaking.” (sic)

The account also congratulated the Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli for their performance yesterday, with hastags such as “#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #BleedBlue #51stODI #CongratulationsTeamIndia” (sic)

How Pakistani Media Reacted to India's Triumph… The Pakistani media reacted quickly to their country's defeat, hailing ace batter Virat Kohli's performance and headlining their articles as ‘Virat Does a Kohli’.