Ind v Pak: Brands, official accounts join the fun — Blinkit says ‘sorry, not…’, Delhi police jokes ‘hope those were…’

India v Pakistan: As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co, led India to a victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, memes flooded social media.

India triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets, thanks to a stellar performance from Virat Kohli, in a thrilling encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

The buzz has been ongoing since last evening, with even brands, corporates and official accounts joining in the fun. We take a look.

Blinkit says ‘Sorry, not sorry…’ Poking fun at the “broken TVs” in Pakistan due frustration from to the cricket match loss to India, quick delivery app Blinkit took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to apologise for being unable to deliver replacement televisions for likely customers in the neighbouring country.

The company captioned the photo meme, depicting a billboard apology to Pakistani cricket fans saying: “Sorry Pak fans we can't deliver a TV to you in 10 minutes” and captioned it as “Sorry, not sorry” (sic)

Delhi Police Jokes ‘…Hope those were TVs breaking’ Meanwhile, Delhi police also took to its official account to join in on the ribbing, saying, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring Country. Hope those were just TVs Breaking.” (sic)

The account also congratulated the Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli for their performance yesterday, with hastags such as “#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #BleedBlue #51stODI #CongratulationsTeamIndia” (sic)

How Pakistani Media Reacted to India's Triumph… The Pakistani media reacted quickly to their country's defeat, hailing ace batter Virat Kohli's performance and headlining their articles as ‘Virat Does a Kohli’.

Respected English daily Dawn titled their article as ‘Champions Trophy: Virat Does a Kohli, Powers India to easy win over Pakistan’. They added a strap to the headline that read: India defeat green shirts by 6 wickets; Kohli gets century; Pakistan needed to set target of at least 270 for a fighting change, but they set 242'.

titled their article as ‘Champions Trophy: Virat Does a Kohli, Powers India to easy win over Pakistan’. They added a strap to the headline that read: India defeat green shirts by 6 wickets; Kohli gets century; Pakistan needed to set target of at least 270 for a fighting change, but they set 242'. English Daily Geo News titled their article ‘Kohli stars as Pakistan lose high-stakes Champions Trophy clash against India’. Their strap read: Kohli remains top scorer with unbeaten 100 runs following Iyer's 56 off 67.

titled their article ‘Kohli stars as Pakistan lose high-stakes Champions Trophy clash against India’. Their strap read: Kohli remains top scorer with unbeaten 100 runs following Iyer's 56 off 67. The Express Tribune titled their article, “Champions Trophy: India outclass Pakistan, potentially eliminating the defending champions”. The article hailed the Babar Azam team as ‘defending Champion’. Their strap read: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets, after chasing 242 in 42.3 overs. They go top of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy.

titled their article, “Champions Trophy: India outclass Pakistan, potentially eliminating the defending champions”. The article hailed the Babar Azam team as ‘defending Champion’. Their strap read: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets, after chasing 242 in 42.3 overs. They go top of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy. ARY News headlined their article ‘India outclass Pakistan in one-sided Champions Trophy clash’. Their strap read: A masterful century from Virat Kohli, coupled with disciplined bowling, propelled India to a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.