India vs Germany: Transnational couple reveals which country is actually more affordable in viral post

A transnational couple, Sofia and Gokul, took to Instagram to share the stark differences between the cost of living in India and Germany. The couple, who share a joint social media account under ‘fiaandgoki’, currently live in Puducherry.
Sofia, who is a German national, moved to Puducherry after marrying Gokul, an Indian.
In the viral Instagram Reel, they shared the key differences they noticed in the living costs of both countries, including average salaries, taxes, rent, and transportation costs.
They noted that living costs depend largely on whether a person lives in a big city or a village, and how they live.
|India
|Germany
|Income
|₹38,000
|₹7,00,000
|Income after tax
|₹32,000
|₹5,40,000
|Rent
|₹8,000
|₹90,000
|Groceries
|₹6,000
|₹40,000
|Transport
|₹800
|₹10,000
|Insurance
|0
|₹50,000
Notably, the couple later clarified that there is a mistake in income after tax in India — “There should not be a tax reduction with the average income.”
They also noted that, unlike India, health and life insurance are mandatory in Germany. — “We have free/affordable health care in India.”
Sofia and Gokul also clarified that their Reel focuses solely on the average income of two people, and said reality can be lower or higher depending on where (city, village) and how you live (family, lifestyle, travel).
They also said that, unlike in India, many insurance plans (health, retirement, etc.) are mandatory in Germany. “In India, we have free/affordable health care.”
Social media users noted some discrepancies in the couple's math, especially in their insurance and after-tax income. “Insurance 0 is misleading. It gives the idea that we get free insurance,” a user said. Another user said, “800 for transport....may be you're riding cycles?”
Several netizens noted that despite higher living costs, German nationals will still be left with a handsome amount to spend and enjoy a better standard of living.
“Very interesting! Thanks for sharing this. More income, more expenses. It all evens out almost,” a netizen said.
“She still has 350000 left. Life quality is high. Standard of living also,” another added. “Still, she has lakhs, and we can spend it in India.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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