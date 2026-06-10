India vs Germany: Transnational couple reveals which country is actually more affordable in viral post

A transnational couple, Sofia and Gokul, took to Instagram to share the stark differences between the cost of living in India and Germany. The couple, who share a joint social media account under ‘fiaandgoki’, currently live in Puducherry.
Sofia, who is a German national, moved to Puducherry after marrying Gokul, an Indian.
In the viral Instagram Reel, they shared the key differences they noticed in the living costs of both countries, including average salaries, taxes, rent, and transportation costs.
They noted that living costs depend largely on whether a person lives in a big city or a village, and how they live.
|India
|Germany
|Income
|₹38,000
|₹7,00,000
|Income after tax
|₹32,000
|₹5,40,000
|Rent
|₹8,000
|₹90,000
|Groceries
|₹6,000
|₹40,000
|Transport
|₹800
|₹10,000
|Insurance
|0
|₹50,000
Notably, the couple later clarified that there is a mistake in income after tax in India — “There should not be a tax reduction with the average income.”
They also noted that, unlike India, health and life insurance are mandatory in Germany. — “We have free/affordable health care in India.”
Sofia and Gokul also clarified that their Reel focuses solely on the average income of two people, and said reality can be lower or higher depending on where (city, village) and how you live (family, lifestyle, travel).
They also said that, unlike in India, many insurance plans (health, retirement, etc.) are mandatory in Germany. “In India, we have free/affordable health care.”
Social media users noted some discrepancies in the couple's math, especially in their insurance and after-tax income. “Insurance 0 is misleading. It gives the idea that we get free insurance,” a user said. Another user said, “800 for transport....may be you're riding cycles?”
Several netizens noted that despite higher living costs, German nationals will still be left with a handsome amount to spend and enjoy a better standard of living.
“Very interesting! Thanks for sharing this. More income, more expenses. It all evens out almost,” a netizen said.
“She still has 350000 left. Life quality is high. Standard of living also,” another added. “Still, she has lakhs, and we can spend it in India.”